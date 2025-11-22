Late Bart Verbruggen penalty save helps Brighton to victory over Brentford

Bart Verbruggen was the hero for Brighton after his stoppage-time penalty save from Igor Thiago earned a dramatic 2-1 home victory over Brentford.

The Seagulls had been set to taste defeat in Fabian Hurzeler’s 50th match in charge after Thiago’s ice-cool first-half spot-kick had the visitors in front.

Danny Welbeck’s 71st-minute leveller – after he missed out on an England recall this month – sparked a grandstand finish for Brighton with substitute Jack Hinshelwood able to complete the turnaround with six minutes left.

Further drama was to follow in stoppage-time as Maxim De Cuyper was penalised for holding onto Kevin Schade by referee Chris Kavanagh, but Thiago was unable to earn Brentford a share of the spoils.

The casual penalty technique of Thiago came back to bite the Brazil forward as Verbruggen declined to dive until the last moment and saved the spot-kick to spark wild celebrations at Amex Stadium.

Hurzeler was in the stands after a third yellow card this season and watched Brentford immediately force two set-pieces in the early exchanges.

Both were dealt with well and Brighton fashioned the first chance after eight minutes when Yankuba Minteh turned Kristoffer Ajer, but Mats Wieffer fired straight at Caoimhin Kelleher.

Quality in the final third remained in short supply and was summed up when Yasin Ajari flicked the ball with his standing foot and ended up on the floor after an almighty air kick much to the amusement of Brentford’s away support.

Brighton slowly started to turn the screw – after Thiago had an effort for the visitors ruled out for offside – as Diego Gomez sent an effort over before Georginio Rutter tested Kelleher, but the deadlock was broken by Brentford after 29 minutes.

It was route one and effective as Thiago held the ball up well, showed his class with a back heel and Dango Ouattara’s rapid pace ensured he beat Carlos Baleba to the ball to win the spot-kick.

Thiago made no mistake from 12 yards with Verbruggen sent the wrong after a no-look penalty similar to Brentford’s former number nine Ivan Toney.

Yehor Yarmoliuk volleyed wide soon after and although Minteh, Welbeck and Baleba had efforts before half-time, they were off target to ensure it remained 1-0 at the break.

Baleba’s wayward strike was his final involvement as Hurzeler made a double change at the break with captain Lewis Dunk and De Cuyper introduced.

Not long after Rutter had penalty appeals waved away, De Cuyper nearly inspired a home leveller as he picked out the unmarked Olivier Boscagli, who recycled for Minteh to lay-off to Welbeck, but he smashed over from 12 yards.

Minteh forced Kelleher to tip over his cross-cum-shot soon after before the equaliser arrived in the 71st minute.

After Minteh cut inside, he produced a sumptuous cross for Welbeck to provide an equally exquisite first-time finish into the bottom corner for his seventh goal of the season.

Another mazy Minteh run ended with a shot blocked into the path of Hinshelwood and his scuffed effort nestled into the bottom corner to make it 2-1 to Brighton in the 84th minute.

Brentford boss Keith Andrews thought his side had rescued a point when Schade was held in the area and referee Kavanagh pointed to the spot, but Verbruggen made only the second penalty save of his career to deny Thiago in the fourth minute of stoppage-time.