The Ashes: How to follow England’s bid to beat Australia

One of the mostly hotly anticipated Ashes series in recent times is under way, with England looking to reclaim the urn for the first time since 2015.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at when, where and how you can keep up with the action from the comfort of your own home.

What is the schedule?

The Optus Stadium in Perth is hosting the series opener (Robbie Stephenson/PA)





1st Test: Nov 21-25, Optus Stadium (Perth)

2nd Test: Dec 4-8, The Gabba (Brisbane)

3rd Test: Dec 17-21, Adelaide Oval (Adelaide)

4th Test: Dec 26-30, MCG (Melbourne)

5th Test: Jan 4-8, SCG (Sydney).

What are the hours of play?

The floodlit pink-ball Test, held this year in Brisbane, could attract morning viewers in the UK (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Tours Down Under mostly unfold through the night, meaning following the series start to finish is strictly for the hardcore. Fans will also need to keep on top of time differences across Australia. In Perth play begins at 2.30am GMT and is scheduled to end at 9.30am. The second Test is a day/night affair which translates to a more hospitable 4.30am-11.30am, while the move to Adelaide sees play begin at midnight and continue until 7am. The last two games both start and end half-an-hour earlier.

How can I watch from home?

TNT Sports secured live television rights and will send a combination of former Ashes winners Sir Alastair Cook, Graeme Swann and Steven Finn to each match. Presenter Becky Ives will also be at the ground but commentators Alastair Eykyn, Rob Hatch and Ebony Rainford-Brent will be calling the action off screen in England as part of a hybrid broadcast. Daily highlights and a nightly review show, The Edge, will also be shown.

How can I listen along on radio?

Glenn McGrath will be providing the Australian perspective on Test Match Special (Jason O’Brien/PA)

The BBC’s Test Match Special will be providing live ball-by-ball commentary on Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Sports Extra. Jonathan Agnew will lead the team, with expert analysis from England’s 2005 Ashes-winning captain Michael Vaughan, Phil Tufnell, Alex Hartley and Australian great Glenn McGrath.