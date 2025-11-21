Max Ojomoh to start England’s clash with Argentina in Fraser Dingwall’s absence

Max Ojomoh will start England’s climax to the autumn against Argentina on Sunday after Fraser Dingwall was withdrawn from the team because of a side strain.

Head coach Steve Borthwick has been forced to completely disband the midfield that excelled in last weekend’s 33-19 victory over New Zealand after Dingwall followed hamstring injury-victim Ollie Lawrence in being ruled out.

It was thought he would recover from the niggle picked up against the All Blacks in time for the Allianz Stadium clash but he was unable to train on Wednesday.

Ojomoh, the 25-year-old son of former England back row Steve, comes straight in at inside centre for his second cap to form a new combination with veteran Henry Slade, who is making his first appearance of the autumn in the number 13 jersey.

“Max is an elite-level attacker in terms of his ball movement, his vision and how he connects on the run,” defence coach Richard Wigglesworth said.

“You take a lot of opportunities when he’s out there and he’s improved his movement off the ball. And on the other side of the ball he’s improving all the time.

“You see the teams that he plays in, how much better he makes them when they’ve got the ball and I expect him to bring that to our team this Sunday.

“He’s played so well for Bath for an extended period of time and has started the season well.

“He’s been in and around the squad, he’s the guy who deserves the opportunity and we feel like he’s ready to take the next step.”