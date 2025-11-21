Luke Littler ‘hungry’ for another title to go with world number one ranking

Luke Littler began his reign as world number one with a comfortable opening-round victory at the Players Championship Finals.

The 18-year-old secured his official status as the best player in the world on his way to victory at the Grand Slam of Darts last week.

And his first outing at the top of the rankings saw him ease past Jeffrey de Graaf 6-1 in Friday’s opening round in Minehead.

Littler leapfrogged Luke Humphries to take top spot before going on to beat him in the final in Wolverhampton.

And Humphries’ woes continued as he crashed out in the opening round to Dutchman Gian van Veen.

Humphries beat Littler in last year’s final at Butlin’s but headed home to leave his rival with a clearer run at glory on Sunday.

Asked how it felt to be announced as the new world number one, Littler told ITV: “It felt absolutely amazing. It’s probably one of the best feelings I’ve had to be world champion and world number one at the same time.

“Hopefully there is more to come.

“It’s a title that I have not won yet. I came up short last year to Luke Humphries, so I’m hungry to tick this one off.”

He did it in style against the Swede, reeling off six successive legs, with a 104.4 average, four 190s and a 75 per cent success on the doubles.

Humphries was leading Van Veen 3-0 in the race to six, but a stunning 161 checkout from the Dutchman turned the tide and he won five of the next seven legs to claim a 6-5 victory.

Gerwyn Price, seeded number one because of his performances during the 34 Players Championship floor events throughout the year, eased through.

Dutchman Michael van Gerwen has not qualified for the finals.