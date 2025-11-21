Cole Palmer ruled out of Barcelona and Arsenal games after accident at home
The Chelsea forward had just returned to training after two months out with a groin injury.
PA Sport staff
Published
Last updated
Cole Palmer faces another spell on the sidelines after fracturing his toe in an accident at home.
But boss Enzo Maresca has revealed Palmer will miss Saturday’s trip to Burnley, Tuesday’s blockbuster Champions League clash with Barcelona and next weekend’s Premier League tussle with leaders Arsenal.