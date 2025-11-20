Wales to host Bosnia and Herzegovina in World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final

Wales will face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the World Cup qualifying play-off semi-finals in March.

Craig Bellamy’s side secured their place by finishing second behind Belgium in qualifying Group J and will be the home team for the one-off match.

Should Wales win, they will face either Italy or Northern Ireland for a place at the finals in North America next summer.

Northern Ireland, who qualified through the Nations League, have been handed the difficult task of travelling to Italy for their play-off semi-final.

The Republic of Ireland, who booked their spot in dramatic fashion thanks to a last-gasp victory over Hungary, will play away in the Czech Republic in their semi-final.

The winner of that match will take on either Denmark or North Macedonia.