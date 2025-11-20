Monty Panesar urges England to use Steve Smith’s response to him as ‘ammunition’

Monty Panesar believes Steve Smith still feels guilty about ‘Sandpapergate’ and has urged England to use it as “ammunition” during the Ashes.

Smith was sacked as Australia captain for his role in the notorious ball-tampering scandal in 2018, but he is leading the side again for the first Ashes Test in Perth because of an injury to Pat Cummins.

He used Thursday’s pre-match press conference to launch a bizarre swipe at former England spinner Panesar, who recently called on travelling fans and media to barrack Smith over what happened seven years ago.

Smith’s response appeared well-rehearsed (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

In what appeared to be a well-rehearsed response, Smith moved to discredit Panesar’s opinion with a detailed reference to his 2019 appearance on Celebrity Mastermind, in which he answered one question right in the general knowledge round. He had six correct answers in the specialist subject round.

Panesar, who played 50 Tests for England between 2006 and 2013, was able to see the lighter side of Smith’s jibe, which he feels is proof the vaunted Australia batter is remorseful about the ball-tampering saga.

Panesar told the PA news agency: “It’s an interesting one. I think it’s still in his head, 100 per cent.

“I find it so funny that he’s memorised the questions and answers. The best way to deviate from it is say something completely funny, comical, what I did on the show and it will move everything on.

“If I was in the England team right now, I’d be thinking ‘Monty’s just given us a piece of ammunition that we can use on Steve Smith’.”

Monty Panesar played 50 Tests for England between 2006 and 2013

Smith’s unexpected diatribe drew laughs from the room but going hard at a retired player suggests Panesar may have succeeded in getting under his skin, despite his insistence to the contrary.

“I’m going to go off topic here, who in the room has seen Mastermind, and Monty Panesar on that? Any of you?” Smith said, before referencing some specific answers from the clip.

“Those of you that have will understand where I’m coming from. If you haven’t, do yourself a favour because it is pretty comical. Anyone that believes that Athens is in Germany, that’s a start, or that Oliver Twist is a season of the year and America is a city.

“It doesn’t really bother me, those comments. That’s as far as I’ll go with that one.”

Steve Smith is the only two-time Compton-Miller Medal winner (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

Smith has 12 centuries in 37 Tests against England, while he is the only two-time recipient of the Compton-Miller Medal after averaging more than 100 in both the 2017-18 and 2019 series.

Panesar added: “What I’m trying to do is help the England team – this is your opportunity; you’re at Perth, no Pat Cummins or Josh Hazlewood.

“If you’ve got the courage and you think it’s a good idea, say it to him. Say ‘Monty’s in your head, mate, you’ve got a number 11 batsman in your head, are you going to bat like him today?’

“Making him uncomfortable is the key. Ashes cricket is all about gaining one per centers, could this be the one per cent advantage for the England team to get Steve Smith out.

Brendan Doggett will make his Test debut for Australia on Friday (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

“Is this a one percenter where England can sledge him and all of the lads are going to get into him, make him uncomfortable for the first 10 to 20 balls, he doesn’t get going and gets out? (If that happens), England will be thinking we need to do this every time.”

As well as picking a fight with Panesar, Smith confirmed an Australia XI with two 31-year-old debutants included.

As expected, South Australia seamer Brendan Doggett has edged Michael Neser as Josh Hazlewood’s replacement, while Jake Weatherald steps up as opener.

With Marnus Labuschagne returning at number three, there is no place for all-rounder Beau Webster, who can count himself unlucky after enjoying a bright start to his Baggy Greens career.