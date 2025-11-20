Anthony Yarde ‘going to shock the world’ against David Benavidez, says trainer

Anthony Yarde is ready to “shock the world” in his bid to become world light-heavyweight champion against David Benavidez on Saturday night, according to trainer Tunde Ajayi.

British boxer Yarde (27-3, 24KOs) will top the bill of a star-studded event in Riyadh with Devin Haney, Brian Norman Jr, Abdullah Mason and Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez involved on the undercard in Saudi Arabia.

This will be Yarde’s third world title shot after a brave bid to dethrone Sergey Kovalev for the WBO belt in 2019 and an unexpected attempt two years ago to unify the 175lbs division versus Artur Beterbiev was halted by the corner of the Londoner, which sparked praise and criticism.

Ahead of Yarde’s fight against ‘Mexican Monster’ Benavidez (30-0, 24KOs), trainer Ajayi told the PA news agency: “For the Beterbiev fight when I stopped it, initially Ant was upset because he thought he could have fought and he was ready to dig in.

“But I said, ‘please trust me. You will be what you’re going to be but you will be what you’re going to be healthy’.

“There is life after sport so it was not for the want of trying, but it was understanding that ‘today was not our night’.

“Now he’s in the biggest fight! I have known Bill Haney for the longest time and I took Ant, Ohara Davies and Julian Benjamin and we lived in Bill and Dev’s house years ago and to be on the same bill as Bill and topping it? Again, Abdullah, one of my favourite fighters, Bam Rodriguez.

“And all of this came from me halting a fight because I was more concerned about Ant’s future than the present.

“So, I think it is set up wonderfully. First Riyadh of the season, in the Kingdom and we all know Ant is the Lion King. It’s the Lion against the Monster in the Kingdom. I am so excited, I really am, and I think Ant is going to shock the world.”

Yarde faced calls to move on from long-term trainer Ajayi after a shock 2020 loss to Lyndon Arthur – a year on from his 11th-round stoppage to Kovalev at six weeks notice in Chelyabinsk – but stuck with his right-hand man.

Revenge against domestic rival Arthur was achieved and after Ajayi’s key intervention during a back-and-forth contest with Beterbiev, the tight-knit duo feel the stars have aligned against WBC champion Benavidez, who stepped up in weight last year and has struggled in recent wins.

“It is the third time and really we’ve been here before,” Ajayi reflected.

“With Benavidez, we’re going into it with so much experience and it’s a calm feeling, but internally it’s the most excitement I’ve ever felt.

“I feel like the boxing world and public, although you can’t listen to them, you hear it and they are talking about the next fight (for Benavidez) and I’m like hold on!

“I think it is set up perfectly for Anthony to perform and I’m so excited. It will be a spectacle.”