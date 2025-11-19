Elliot Daly named on wing ahead of England return against Argentina

Elliot Daly will make his first appearances since the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia after being named on the wing for England’s clash with Argentina on Sunday.

Daly starts the final match of the autumn at Allianz Stadium in place of Tom Roebuck, who has been ruled out by a foot injury, with head coach Steve Borthwick making six changes to the side that defeated New Zealand 33-19.

Daly’s Lions tour was ended by a fractured forearm sustained against the Queensland Reds on July 2 that required the insertion of a plate containing 16 screws.

Tom Roebuck has been ruled out of the England squad with a foot injury (Adam Davy/PA)

Although cleared by a specialist to face New Zealand, it was decided the versatile 33-year-old needed another week before being ready for full contact, resulting in his return for the Pumas showdown.