Scotland qualify for World Cup after dramatic victory over Denmark

Stunning goals by substitutes Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean in added time gave Scotland a momentous 4-2 win over Denmark to book the Scots their place at the World Cup finals for the first time since 1998.

Scott McTominay opened proceedings in the third minute with a glorious overhead kick from 12 yards but then Steve Clarke’s side had to withstand intense pressure from the visitors on a night when challenges were aplenty.

Scotland centre-back John Souttar had to come off with an injury picked up in the warm-up and Ben Gannon-Doak was carried off on a stretcher after 21 minutes before Rasmus Hojlund equalised from the spot in the 57th minute to quieten the Tartan Army.

His team-mate Rasmus Kristensen was sent packing in the 61st minute for picking up the second of two yellow cards and as the game took yet another twist, substitute Lawrence Shankland restored Scotland’s lead in the 78th minute only for Patrick Dorgu to level three minutes later.

However, in six minutes of added time, Tierney fired in from 25 yards with McLean scoring from the halfway line to top Group C in one of the great nights in Scotland’s history.

The packed-out national stadium on a wet and bitterly cold night was at fever pitch for the winner-takes-all Group C fixture, albeit a draw would have suited the Danes, who began the night one point ahead of their opponents at the top of the section.

Denmark’s shock 2-2 draw at home to bottom side Belarus on Saturday had given the Scots an automatic qualification lifeline, despite their 3-2 defeat in Greece on the same night.

There was team news drama before the game when Souttar pulled out with an injury.

Dropped Grant Hanley returned to partner Scott McKenna, with striker Lyndon Dykes replacing Che Adams while captain Andy Robertson won his 90th cap.

Scott McTominay scored a superb opener (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The home side got off to a blistering start.

McTominay’s goal was a work of art, the Napoli midfielder rising 12 yards from goal to execute a perfect over-head kick from Gannon-Doak’s chipped cross.

The Danes had Hojlund back from sickness and he raced clear five minutes later only to see his shot saved by Craig Gordon but the offside flag was up.

The move preceded heavy Denmark pressure and there was more injury woe for the Scots when Gannon-Doak was replaced by McLean after appearing to be injured as he stretched.

Hojlund had the ball in the net soon afterwards but the goal was ruled out for a shove on right-back Aaron Hickey and the Napoli striker then came close with a couple of headers.

Scotland could hardly get out of their own half and were relieved to hear Polish referee Szymon Marciniak’s half-time whistle.

Gordon saved a drive from Hojlund just after the break as Denmark resumed their attack on the home goal.

There was a lengthy penalty check by VAR when Robertson tackled Gustav Isaksen at the edge of the Scotland box and when referee Marciniak eventually checked his monitor he pointed to the spot and Hojlund sent Gordon the wrong way with a confident spot kick to level.

Denmark were soon reduced to 10 men, however, when already-booked Kristensen was shown a second yellow by Marciniak for a tug on John McGinn.

Immediately, Ryan Christie and Dykes were replaced by Che Adams and Shankland and then Hickey made way for Tierney but Denmark remained in control.

When the Hearts skipper knocked in from Lewis Ferguson’s corner it turned the game back in the Scots’ favour – but only until Dorgu slid in an equaliser from 12 yards as the home side failed to deal with another cross.

However, Hampden again exploded in joy in added time when Tierney picked up a loose ball 25 yards from goal and curled past keeper Kasper Schmeichel and to add further elation to the night, McLean flighted the fourth in from the halfway line.