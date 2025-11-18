Harry Wilson hat-trick earns World Cup play-off spot for brilliant Wales

Skipper Harry Wilson scored a hat-trick as rampant Wales secured home semi-final advantage in the World Cup play-offs by crushing North Macedonia 7-1 in Cardiff.

Wilson and David Brooks gave Wales a healthy first-half lead before Bojan Miovski replied instantly in a frenetic five-minute spell.

Brennan Johnson restored the two-goal cushion before the break and Daniel James swept home before Wilson, who was captaining Wales for the first time, took centre stage.

Wilson dispatched a fabulous free-kick before converting his second penalty of the night, and substitute Nathan Broadhead added late gloss as Wales struck seven for the first time 1978.

Belgium sealed top spot and a seat at the 2026 World Cup with a 7-0 romp over group minnows Liechtenstein in Liege as Wales head into the March play-offs in fine spirits.

The pre-match equation for Wales was simple. Win and join the band of second seeds in Thursday’s play-off draw, or fall short and go into the bottom fourth pot.

The consequence of the latter would be an away semi-final against a top seed, with Italy and Turkey among those lurking in pot one.

Harry Wilson scored two penalties in a stunning evening for Wales (Nick Potts/PA)

To avoid that unpleasant scenario Wales had to overcome visitors who had punched well above their world ranking of 65 – 31 places below the Dragons – right through qualifying.

North Macedonia arrived in Cardiff unbeaten having held Belgium twice and been denied victory against Wales in Skopje eight months ago by Brooks’ last-gasp equaliser.

Midfielders Ethan Ampadu and Jordan James were missing after picking up yellow cards during Saturday’s 1-0 win in Liechtenstein, and boss Craig Bellamy also had to contend with a lengthy injury list.

Johnson was recalled after being benched for Wales’ previous two qualifiers and his immediate direct run ended with Brooks sending a volley over the crossbar.

Dan James celebrates Wales’ fourth goal in Cardiff (David Davies/PA)

Wales took the lead after 18 minutes when Brooks was tripped by Andrej Stojchevski and Wilson buried the spot-kick low into the corner.

It got better within three minutes as Johnson beat the offside trap and crossed for Brooks to profit from a deflection off the hapless Stojchevski.

Home fans were still celebrating when Miovski broke through the heart of the Wales defence and took advantage of a slip by goalkeeper Karl Darlow to score.

Stole Dimitrievski produced an outstanding save to tip Neco Williams’ effort on to a post, and the breathless action continued as Darlow reacted well to keep out Enis Bardhi’s 25-yard free-kick.

Wales celebrate a home semi-final in the World Cup play-offs (David Davis/PA)

Wales restored their two-goal advantage as Johnson – probably enjoying his best game in a red shirt – cut in from the left and delivered an unstoppable drive that flew into the top corner aided by the smallest of deflections.

North Macedonia had conceded as many goals in 37 minutes as in their previous seven qualifiers, and James inflicted further punishment after the break.

Slick approach play allowed Brooks to feed Wilson and James dispatched the Fulham midfielder’s delicious backheel to send the Cardiff City Stadium crowd into full party mode.

Wilson completed his treble to move into eighth place in the all-time Wales goal standings on 17 before Broadhead completed the rout two minutes from time.