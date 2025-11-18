Andy Robertson pays moving tribute to Diogo Jota as Scotland book World Cup spot

Scotland captain Andy Robertson admitted he was “in bits” before their victory over Denmark which secured World Cup qualification for the first time in 27 years as he was overcome with emotion thinking about former Liverpool team-mate Diogo Jota.

A dramatic 4-2 win booked Steve Clarke’s side spot in North America next summer and the pressure of seizing his last chance to play at the tournament had Robertson in turmoil in the hours leading up to kick-off as he recalled conversations with former Portugal forward Jota, who died in a car crash in the summer.

“I’ve hid it well, but today I’ve been in bits. I know the age I’m at, this could be my last chance to go to the World Cup,” he told the BBC.

“I couldn’t get my mate Diogo Jota out of my head today. We spoke so much about the World Cup.

“He missed out last time because of injury, I missed out because Scotland didn’t qualify and we always discussed what it would be like going to the World Cup.

“I was in a bit of trouble in my room earlier. I think I hid it well from the boys.

“I know he’ll be somewhere smiling over me tonight. I couldn’t get him out of my head all day.”

The Scots were twice pegged back by 10-man Denmark after goals from Scott McTominay and Lawrence Shankland, but Kieran Tierney put them ahead again in the third added minute before Kenny McLean finished it in style from the halfway line.

Andy Robertson celebrates with Ryan Christie (Andrew Milligan/PA).

“That just sums up this squad. Never say die, we just keep going right to the end,” added the Scotland captain.

“One of the craziest games of football. We’ve certainly put the country through it, but I’m sure it’s worth it – we’re going to the World Cup and I can’t believe it.

“This group of boys and staff, it’s the best group I’ve ever been involved in. The manager’s speech before the game in the hotel was unbelievable.

“He went through the big moment’s we’ve had. He said, ‘Let’s make it another one’. To do it for him, for all the staff, all the families, it is one of the greatest nights of my life.”