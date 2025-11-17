Thomas Tuchel admits it will be a difficult four-month break from England squad

Thomas Tuchel says his first year in the England job has been a “pure pleasure” and almost got emotional saying goodbye to a group he loves for four months.

Sir Gareth Southgate’s successor began his reign with a 2-0 win against Albania and 2025 ended in Tirana with the same scoreline as they wrapped up a perfect World Cup qualification campaign.

England won all eight Group K games and kept eight clean sheets, showing no let up despite sealing their spot last month as they became the first European side to play at least six World Cup qualifiers and win them all without conceding.

Now attention turns to the December 5 draw in Washington DC, which Tuchel heads to feeling more confident about their chances of success having worked with the group this year.

“Yes, of course, because we grew together and I care for the players,” the England boss said.

“I love the players. I love their attitude, I love their investment, how they bought into these camps from the start.

“Then we had a little dip in June and from September we just took step after step almost on a daily basis. It’s just a pure pleasure to work with them.

“It’s very, very difficult for me now. I told them in the dressing room I have to say ‘Merry Christmas and Happy New Year and see you in March’, which really hurts me I have to say.

Thomas Tuchel will miss not working with his England squad (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“I almost got emotional because I would love to compete with them next Wednesday again, and next Saturday and it’s not possible.

“But it’s everything that you can ask for as a coach at the moment, so it’s a pleasure to work with them, to push them.

“They are a strong group. At the moment, everyone is buying into what we are building and it’s top. And it’s of course never finished. It just continues and continues.”

Tuchel has spoken frequently about the players’ impressive output and attitude, with captain Harry Kane leading by example from the front.

Harry Kane moved ahead of Pele in the international goalscoring charts (Bradley Collyer/PA)

England’s all-time top scorer’s late brace proved the difference in Albania, where he equalled and then moved ahead of the late, great Pele’s international tally.

“We just mentioned it in the dressing room and this is the cherry on top of everything that he overcomes Pele,” he said of his 78-goal skipper.

“The investment of Harry in these matches is just outstanding. He is so invested in everything what we do.

“If you see him play for Bayern Munich, I have to say it’s the same.

“He’s in a mindset and in a physical condition that is absolutely the highest level, produces goal after goal for us.

“The way how he works, tracks back, finds solutions in offensive play is just outstanding at the moment.”

Kane’s first against Albania came from a Bukayo Saka corner, just a day after the England captain spoke of developing an NFL-style playbook for set pieces.

Tuchel said: “Of course we are relying on (set pieces). The best teams in the Premier League do it.

“At the moment Arsenal is the key team or the benchmark in set pieces in the Premier League, and there is nothing to be ashamed of.

“Like against deep blocks, against teams who are so well drilled like (Albania), and so invested in defending, and so committed to defending, you open it up with a set piece goal.

“It’s full credit to my assistant coach and our set-piece coach. They do amazing work and then again the players buy into it.”