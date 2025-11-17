Emma Raducanu pulls out of exhibition events to focus on regaining full fitness

Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from two upcoming exhibition matches in the United States in order to focus on regaining full fitness for the start of the 2026 season.

Raducanu was due to have faced Amanda Anisimova in two matches in Newark and Miami early next month, but promoters confirmed she has been replaced by Jessica Pegula.

The PA news agency understands that Raducanu has light bone bruising on her right foot, but the injury is not expected to affect her plans for an imminent pre-season camp in Barcelona.

Emma Raducanu is expected to be ready for the start of the 2026 season (John Walton/PA)

The 22-year-old brought an early end to her season in the middle of October after experienced physical struggles in China, retiring during the second set of her clash against Ann Li in Wuhan.

She subsequently chose to play the Ningbo Open, but was clearly not 100 per cent and again lost her opening match.

Raducanu has linked up with Francisco Roig, the former long-term coach of Rafael Nadal, for her upcoming pre-season training block, and has also hired a new physio in Emma Stewart, formerly of British Rowing.