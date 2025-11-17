Anthony Joshua to fight YouTube star Jake Paul in December

Anthony Joshua will take on YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a heavyweight bout in Miami on December 19, Matchroom Boxing has announced.

The fight at the Kaseya Centre will consist of eight three-minute rounds, with the boxers using 10oz gloves.

Former world heavyweight champion Joshua has not fought since being stopped by British compatriot Daniel Dubois at Wembley in September 2024 in their IBF title bout.

Last year Paul beat a 58-year-old Mike Tyson by unanimous decision in an eight-round bout in what was the former heavyweight champion’s first fight in 19 years.

Paul’s last fight saw him claim a unanimous decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in June and he had been set to take on Gervonta Davis this month before a civil lawsuit filed against the WBA lightweight champion saw that fight cancelled.

Joshua, who suffered a fifth-round knockout by Dubois, said: “Jake or anyone can get this work. No mercy. I took some time out and I’m coming back with a mega show.

“It’s a big opportunity for me. Whether you like it or not, I’m here to do massive numbers, have big fights and break every record whilst keeping cool, calm and collected.

“Mark my words, you’ll see a lot more fighters take these opportunities in the future. I’m about to break the internet over Jake Paul’s face.”

Anthony Joshua’s last fight ended in defeat to Daniel Dubois (Bradley Collyer/PA).

Paul added: “This isn’t an AI simulation. This is Judgment Day.

“A professional heavyweight fight against an elite world champion in his prime. When I beat Anthony Joshua, every doubt disappears and no one can deny me the opportunity to fight for a world title.

“To all my haters, this is what you wanted. To the people of the United Kingdom, I am sorry. On Friday, December 19, under the lights in Miami, live globally only on Netflix, the torch gets passed and Britain’s Goliath gets put to sleep.”