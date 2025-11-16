Matt Fitzpatrick edges out Rory McIlroy in dramatic play-off to win in Dubai

Matt Fitzpatrick defied a dramatic late fightback from Rory McIlroy to clinch his third DP World Tour Championship win in Dubai.

McIlroy sunk an eagle on the final hole to force a play-off but came up short second time around to hand his Ryder Cup team-mate victory.

It marked a thrilling conclusion to a campaign which earned McIlroy his seventh Race to Dubai title, one behind record holder Colin Montgomerie.

Fitzpatrick had started the final day among a group of six players who were one shot behind McIlroy and fellow joint leader, Denmark’s Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen.