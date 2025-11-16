Jude Bellingham starts and Jarell Quansah makes England debut against Albania

Jude Bellingham came in for his first England start since June and Jarell Quansah was given a senior debut as Thomas Tuchel made seven changes for their final World Cup qualifier in Albania.

The Euro 2024 runners-up secured their place at next summer’s tournament with two matches to spare and round off what has been a perfect Group K campaign in Tirana on Sunday evening.

Nico O’Reilly, John Stones, Declan Rice and skipper Harry Kane were the only players to retain their places from Thursday’s 2-0 win against Serbia.

Bellingham started for the first time since June’s match against Andorra, while Bayer Leverkusen defender Quansah made his long-awaited international debut in Tirana.

Adam Wharton made his first England start and Dean Henderson replaced Jordan Pickford in goal.