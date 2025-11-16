Gabriel sent back to Arsenal for treatment after getting injured on Brazil duty

Arsenal defender Gabriel has been released from international duty with Brazil after suffering a thigh injury during the 2-0 friendly win over Senegal at the Emirates Stadium.

Gabriel went down just before the hour mark on Saturday afternoon and received treatment before being substituted.

Brazil issued an update on the Gunners centre-back on Sunday, confirming he would now return to the Premier League leaders for further treatment.

“Gabriel Magalhaes will not travel with the team for the game against Tunisia. The defender left the field yesterday after feeling pain in the adductor muscle of his right thigh,” a statement on the Brazilian Football Confederation website read.

“Arsenal player Gabriel Magalhaes was re-evaluated this Sunday (November 16) and underwent imaging tests that revealed a muscle injury in his right thigh.

“Therefore, the player will not travel with the team to the match against Tunisia in Lille. No other player will be called up to replace him.”

Gabriel’s absence would be a major blow for the Gunners after a fine start to the season based on a firm defence which has conceded just five goals in 11 Premier League games.