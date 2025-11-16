Conor Benn says rivalry is ‘done, finished, over’ after beating Chris Eubank Jr

Conor Benn snapped back at his critics and promised the family rivalry was over after he claimed redemption against an out-of-sorts Chris Eubank Jr with a masterful display.

The sons of Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr had produced a classic encounter in April which went the way of the latter to ensure it was 2-0 after three historic bouts.

A fourth and final instalment failed to match the drama of previous contests, but Benn produced a composed showing for the best performance of his career to win by unanimous decision after the judges scored the one-sided fight 119-107, 116-110 and 118-108.

Conor Benn celebrates winning against Chris Eubank Jr (Nick Potts/PA)

After Eubank Sr won the first 1990 bout in Birmingham, a contentious draw followed three years later which left Nigel Benn incensed.

Yet, his son Conor Benn ended the 35-year-long wait for success in this rivalry after he produced two knockdowns in round 12 to cement his dominance before the feud closed with an embrace with adversary Eubank Jr.

“Everyone saying I can’t box, put that in your pipe and smoke it,” an overjoyed Benn reflected.

“It’s been some journey and this is the end of the Benn-Eubank saga. Done, finished, it’s over. I know Chris has twins coming and I’ve got my boy, but this ends here.

“This wouldn’t have been what it was without Chris and our dads most of all. This is generational, this has never been done before in history.

“Credit to Chris, man. That’s all I’ve got to say. Thank you for sharing the ring with me.”

Eubank Jr was magnanimous after the fourth defeat of his career, which will only fuel the notion that the 36-year-old should retire.

Benn looked the younger and fresher opponent throughout even though he made the jump up from welterweight to fight the naturally bigger man.

A strong start by Benn – albeit after he lost the battle of the ring walks as 50 Cent stunned the crowd by joining Eubank Jr – was followed by more control in the middle rounds.

A sensational combination and huge right hurt Eubank Jr in round seven and ended with Benn being able to goad his rival.

When Eubank Jr spat out his gumshield early in round eight, it only provided brief respite and despite some whistles as both men tired during a flat round 10, Benn produced fireworks late on.

Twice Eubank Jr was sent to the canvas, the first by a vicious right but it went to the judges scorecard and a stellar list of ringside A-listers, which included actors Jason Statham and Pierce Brosnan along with Thierry Henry, watched Benn explode with joy as revenge was finally served to the Eubank family.

Eubank Jr immediately sought out his rival and hugged Benn.

“I’ve been through hell and back to get to this night and you know, it is what it is. I tried my best and listen, the kid fought hard, he fought tough and he’s got power this kid,” Eubank Jr said.

“Yeah, Conor Benn was the best man tonight so congratulations to him.”

“It’s 1-1, I’ve got to go away and deal with some of the things I’ve been dealing with over the last couple of months and who knows.

Eubank Jr (right) in action against Benn at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Nick Potts/PA)

“Maybe we’ll see something new with me and him or maybe we won’t, but for right now, it’s all about this man, it’s his night.”

The two boxers may not be or ever reach the level of their fathers, but after two sold-out shows at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium captured the imagination of the public three decades after their dads brutal battles, they have etched their name in British boxing history.

Benn concluded: “Not bad for two silver-spoon kids eh!”