Boost for England as Mark Wood cleared of hamstring injury

England bowler Mark Wood has been given a fitness boost after scans showed no injury to his left hamstring.

Wood experienced stiffness after bowling eight overs on the first day of warm-up action against England Lions on Thursday, his comeback appearance after almost nine months out.

There were fears that the 35-year-old had suffered a serious setback but England’s medical staff have delivered an optimistic prognosis.

Despite that the paceman is not expected to bowl on the final day of the game at Lilac Hill and it would still represent a significant gamble to select him for next week’s first Ashes Test at Optus Stadium.

A spokesperson for the England and Wales Cricket Board said: “Following precautionary scans on Friday, England fast bowler Mark Wood has been cleared of any concerns regarding his left hamstring.

“He is not expected to feature today – the third day of England’s warm-up match against the Lions XI at Lilac Hill Park, Perth. Wood will continue to train as planned in the build-up to the first Test in Perth.”