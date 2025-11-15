Australian bowler Josh Hazlewood ruled out of first Ashes Test

Australia have suffered another major injury blow ahead of the first Ashes Test, with Josh Hazlewood following captain Pat Cummins in being ruled out.

Hazlewood suffered a hamstring injury playing for New South Wales this week but was hastily cleared by Cricket Australia (CA) just hours after the issue first arose.

Further assessments have now shown a muscle strain and he has been pulled from the squad for Friday’s series opener at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

Pat Cummins (left) and Josh Hazlewood (right) will both miss the first Ashes Test (John Walton/PA)

That leaves two of Australia’s much-vaunted ‘big three’ quicks out of the game, with Mitchell Starc the last man standing.

Scott Boland was already inked in to deputise for Cummins, who is experiencing back pain, and with reserve seamer Sean Abbott also injured this week the uncapped Brendan Doggett looks set to step up.

Veteran Michael Neser has also been added to the squad as cover, with the 35-year-old nudging the average age of a wisened squad up even further.

A statement from CA said: “Josh Hazlewood underwent repeat imaging today that has confirmed a hamstring strain injury.

“Initial scans Wednesday were clear of muscle strain however follow-up imaging today has confirmed the injury. Early imaging can occasionally underestimate low-grade muscle injuries.

“As a result, Hazlewood will not travel to Perth and has been ruled out of the first NRMA Insurance Ashes Test Match.”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan took to X to suggest that the hosts could use the double setback to pivot towards a turning pitch, playing to the strengths of their elite spinner Nathan Lyon, but all the mood music in the build-up has pointed towards a traditionally West Australian fast, bouncy track.

“Ominous early signs that the run of the green you require to win big series is swaying England’s way…Huge chance for them to go 1 up in Perth,” he wrote.

“I just wonder if Australia will now attempt to make a dry track to make sure Lyon is hugely in the game.”

England have got their own concerns over a hamstring muscle but reported an optimistic take on Mark Wood’s fitness. He experienced stiffness in his left leg after bowling eight overs on the first day of their warm-up match against England Lions at Lilac Hill and was sent for tests.

They have shown no serious cause for concern and England will be crossing their fingers things do not develop in the same way as Hazlewood’s problems.

A spokesperson for the England and Wales Cricket Board said: “Following precautionary scans on Friday, England fast bowler Mark Wood has been cleared of any concerns regarding his left hamstring.

“Wood will continue to train as planned in the build-up to the first Test in Perth.”

While they choose not to gamble on a player who has not played a competitive match since February, there was good news on Saturday as Brydon Carse stepped up with an encouraging first bowl on tour.

Having struggled with illness over the first two days, he marked his return with a three-wicket pick-up. He took out both openers in his initial six-over spell, Tom Haines carving to backward point and Ben McKinney (68) driving low to extra-cover, and later added Jordan Cox to finish with three for 65.

Things went less well for Shoaib Bashir, whose selection hopes dipped yet further as he leaked 83 off 12 overs.

After a manufactured Lions declaration, England were 33 for two at tea with Joe Root at the crease and Ollie Pope.