George Ford urges England to seize their chance against New Zealand

George Ford insists Maro Itoje’s England are determined to seize their place in the nation’s rugby history by ending the long wait for victory over New Zealand at Allianz Stadium.

It is 13 years and five Tests since the All Blacks were last toppled at Twickenham with that Manu Tuilagi-inspired 38-21 rout still recalled with awe.

England go into the 47th meeting between the rivals as marginal favourites with most bookmakers as a result of their nine-match winning run and the perception that New Zealand are vulnerable.

George Ford (left) and Jamie George (right) have been plotting New Zealand’s downfall (Mike Egerton/PA)

And they will be stirred by a call to arms from veteran hooker Jamie George demanding they deliver only the ninth victory over the All Blacks in their 120-year rivalry.

“It’s a long time ago, isn’t it? It makes me feel old!” said playmaker Ford, who has edged Fin Smith for fly-half duties in the main event of the autumn.

“Let’s change that. There’s only been eight ever wins. It’s like, come on, let’s have a ninth now. One hundred per cent.

“Jamie George mentioned something to the team this week – the last time England beat New Zealand at Twickenham was 2012. And people still go on about 2012. Manu Tuilagi and all those…

“Jamie then flipped it and said this is the opportunity we have in front of us. Why can’t we – 2025 – be the next team that they talk about? It’s definitely part of my motivation.”

The message of rising to the occasion is echoed by Itoje, the England captain who was a colossus in the last victory over the All Blacks in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup.

“We want to be the ninth English team to do it. And we are capable of doing it,” Itoje said.

“That is the opportunity that is there for us. In life you don’t get many of these opportunities, so we want to go out there and take it.”

England and New Zealand clashed three times last year with the All Blacks winning on each occasion, but only by a combined total of 10 points to illustrate the competitive nature of the contests.

For Ford it is essential that the hosts play with courage and conviction.

“You’ve got to go at a team like this in every area of the game. When we’ve got the ball, we’ve got to go at them,” he said.

“And when they’ve got the ball, we’ve got to go at them. The kicking game, the set-piece, we’ve got to go at them.

“That’s the mentality you need because the moment you sit off and become a bit passive is the moment that they could potentially get on top.

“We want to throw ourselves into the next thing because when you play like that, you get the crowd behind you, you inspire each other to keep going and you inspire the bench when they come on.

“And that’s how you’re going to win Tests against the best teams.”