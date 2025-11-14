Chris Eubank Jr promises ‘fight of the decade contender’ in Conor Benn showdown

Chris Eubank Jr promised to produce a “fight of the decade contender” with Conor Benn on Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at an otherwise drama-free weigh-in at York Hall.

Eubank Jr had made weight for his rematch with Benn earlier on Friday, weighing 159.1lbs, which was fractionally lighter than his rival who tipped the scales at 159.3lbs – both comfortably below the 160lbs middleweight limit.

It was in stark contrast to the previous fight in April when Eubank Jr’s first attempt was 160.2lbs before a second effort of 160.5lbs confirmed that the 36-year-old from Brighton had to pay the forfeit fee of £375,000 (500,000 US dollars) directly to Benn.

Benn subsequently spent the money on a Rolls-Royce luxury car but Eubank Jr ensured that he would not make the same mistake twice before a final face-off at London’s historic boxing venue passed by without incident.

The sons of Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn were not accompanied by their fathers at York Hall – where each of the four men had fought – after the two British favourites upstaged their children at Thursday’s press conference with a fiery back and forth.

Nevertheless, a packed crowd were in attendance to witness a lengthy face-off where no words were required after plenty of chat during the past three years since the original 2022 bout was cancelled after Benn failed a drugs test.

The famous sons eventually stepped into the ring together in April and produced a classic where Eubank Jr claimed a unanimous decision victory after all three judges scored the fight 116-112 to make it 2-0 to his family, but he promised a thrilling fourth instalment.

Eubank Jr said: “I am feeling good. Everything is on track for a Chris Eubank Jr KO win.

“I was born and bred to fight. I cannot wait to go out there tomorrow and show the world what I am made of once again.

“The first fight was a fight of the year contender. This fight is going to be fight of the decade contender.”

A mutual respect was fostered on April 26, which has meant no major fireworks during this fight week.

Chris Eubank Sr (left) and Nigel Benn reunited earlier this week (Nick Potts/PA)

It started with an announcement from Eubank Jr on Tuesday ahead of grand arrivals that he would soon become a father to twin boys and the family affair spilled into Wednesday’s open workout where Conor Benn was joined in the ring by dad Nigel.

A photo for the ages followed on Thursday when Eubank Sr made a surprise appearance at the press conference in Canary Wharf and, despite a heated exchange with old rival Benn, whom he called a “liar” for his claims that he was paid to turn up in April, it concluded with both fathers and sons side-by-side for a picture.

After no fresh antics at Friday’s weigh-in, attention can shift to Saturday night – albeit after both men meet the 170lbs rehydration clause – where the fourth and supposedly final instalment of the Eubank-Benn rivalry will reach a conclusion.

A bitter feud started in 1990 will close 35 years later, with three exhilarating bouts, a failed drugs test, a slapped egg on a fighter’s cheek and a father and son reunion of the most dramatic fashion already part of the story.

Chris Eubank Jr once struck Conor Benn with an egg during a press conference (Richard Sellers/PA)

“Do not miss it,” the younger Benn insisted.

“For this fight I will come in heavy and come in the way I am. Chris can do what he wants. I am not concerned about him and what he does. Ultimately, I am fighting a middleweight, so I’ve come in middleweight.

“I’m just excited to get in there and do the business and put on a great show for the fans.”