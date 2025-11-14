Chris Eubank Jr lighter than rival Conor Benn after making weight for rematch

Chris Eubank Jr made weight ahead of his rematch with Conor Benn and was lighter than his rival before Saturday’s bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A ceremonial weigh-in will take place at York Hall on Friday night, but earlier in the afternoon the sons of Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn tipped the scales in London.

Eubank Jr weighed in 159.1lbs (11st 5lb) to comfortably make the 160lbs middleweight limit, while Benn, previously a welterweight, surprisingly came in slightly heavier at 159.3lbs (11st 5lb).

It was in stark contrast to the previous fight in April when Eubank Jr’s first attempt was 160.2lbs before a second of 160.5lbs confirmed the 36-year-old from Brighton would have to pay a forfeit fee of £375,000 (500,000 US dollars) directly to Benn.

Benn subsequently spent the money on a Rolls-Royce luxury car, but Eubank Jr ensured history would not repeat itself as he made weight before the British pair have a final face-off on Friday night.