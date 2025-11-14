Boxer Conor Benn launches bespoke kit ahead of fight against Chris Eubank Jr

British boxer Conor Benn has revealed his bespoke kit that he will wear in the ring for his fight against Chris Eubank Jr.

In collaboration with heritage sports brand Everlast and luxury fashion house Palm Angels, Benn will debut his fight-night kit designed by Bespoke Boxing at Wembley on Saturday, November 15.

Benn, 29, is among the first boxers to design luxury fight wear, with his ensemble crafted entirely in printed paillettes.

Conor Benn’s full bespoke kit (Everlast/Palm Angels/PA)

Its deep royal blue and pure white palette nods directly to the colours worn by Benn’s father, Nigel Benn, in his own legendary bouts against Chris Eubank Sr in the 1990s – a symbolic revival of that rivalry through their sons.

The curved Palm Angels logo that arcs across the back, while flame motifs rise from the hem, is a visual metaphor for intensity and focus in the moments before battle.

For Benn, the creative process has been deeply personal.

“I’ve had the idea for this white and blue kit for some time,” he said. “It’s a nod to my dad’s second fight with Eubank Sr, a mark of respect that means everything to me.

“Boxing and fashion go hand in hand – how you present yourself is part of your identity. I’m meticulous about every detail, from my training to my team to the partners I work with. Every element matters because when the moment comes, it all adds up to how you perform.”

The back of Benn’s kit (Everlast/Palm Angels/PA)

Palm Angels’ head of design, Alberto Furlan said: “I wanted this kit to feel like armour – something that carries both history and attitude.

“It’s about turning a fight into a moment of style and legacy. Boxing is ritualistic, almost ceremonial. We wanted to honour that while pushing it somewhere new.”

The collaboration extends beyond the ring with a limited-edition capsule collection available from November 14.

The line includes two T-shirts, a hoodie and boxing gloves, all echoing Benn’s fight-night design and carrying the flame-lit Everlast logo.

The pieces will be available exclusively at Flannels, everlast.com and palmangels.com.