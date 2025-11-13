Jude Bellingham left out of England’s starting line-up to face Serbia

Jude Bellingham was left out of England’s starting XI for the World Cup qualifier against Serbia as boss Thomas Tuchel kept faith with Morgan Rogers.

Bellingham is back in the squad having missed the September camp through injury and then being left out for the October games.

Villa star Morgan Rogers has shone in his absence and earned a fourth consecutive start against the Serbs at Wembley, keeping his place ahead of Bellingham and Phil Foden, who is also back in the squad.

Morgan Rogers starts ahead of Jude Bellingham (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Nico O’Reilly was handed his debut as the 20-year-old was preferred to Djed Spence at left-back.

Marcus Rashford was given a chance to nail down his place on the left wing amid an excellent start to life at Barcelona, as he came in for the injured Anthony Gordon.

New-boy Alex Scott was left out of the squad.

The 22-year-old Bournemouth midfielder helped England win the Under-21 European Championship in the summer and saw his fine form rewarded with a maiden senior call-up.

But Tuchel left him out of the 23-man squad for Thursday’s qualifier, with the injured Marc Guehi also missing out.