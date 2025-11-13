James Anderson signs new deal to play on with Lancashire

Sir James Anderson has signed a new one-year contract at Lancashire, meaning England’s all-time record wicket-taker will carry on playing beyond his 44th birthday.

Having been deemed surplus to requirements by England last year, Anderson put pen to paper on a 12-month deal to play the 2025 season at Emirates Old Trafford, where he has an end named after him.

Anderson claimed 17 wickets in six Rothesay County Championship outings and impressed in the Vitality Blast, his first T20 cricket for a decade, to earn a spot in The Hundred for Manchester Originals.

He has now committed to playing in the County Championship and T20 Blast in 2026 to extend his professional career to a quarter of a century, having made his first appearance for Lancashire in 2001.

Anderson, who will turn 44 next July, said: “I’ve really enjoyed my cricket this year and still feel like I’ve got plenty to offer.

“I’m as hungry as ever to perform and contribute to the team’s success across both red- and white-ball cricket.”