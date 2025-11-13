Eddie Hearn says plans are in place for Anthony Joshua-Tyson Fury bout in 2026

Eddie Hearn has revealed Saudi kingpin Turki Alalshikh has promised to make the eagerly-anticipated bout between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury happen in 2026.

Reports in the United States on Wednesday night suggested Joshua could fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul next month, after Matchroom promoter Hearn confirmed the former world heavyweight champion would need a warm-up fight following a 14-month hiatus.

However, Hearn insisted reports an agreement between Paul and Joshua is close are wide of the mark and instead revealed the currently-retired Fury could be tempted back in the ring to face old adversary Joshua at the persuasion of Saudi boxing chief Alalshikh.

Saudi Arabia boxing chief Turki Alalshikh has promised the bout, according to Hearn (Nick Potts/PA)

“Next year, we will fight in February and then we will fight Tyson Fury if Turki Alalshikh delivers on his plans and strategies,” Hearn told talkSPORT.

“We spoke with him in London this week. Everything that we do with Anthony Joshua will be in accordance with and under the guidance of Turki Alalshikh. He has given us amazing opportunities. And the game plan will be put together with him.

“It’s Turki Alalshikh’s responsibility to talk to Tyson Fury and try and make the deal. I can’t tell you we’re fighting Tyson Fury.

“What I can tell you is Turki Alalshikh has told us, ‘I am going to make AJ v Tyson Fury. This is your deal. Do you accept?’

“We have accepted. Is the fight made? No. Because I don’t know where he’s at with Tyson Fury. All I know is he’s yet to fail in delivering a fight.”

Hearn had earlier discussed the speculation regarding Joshua and Paul on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

Joshua, who has unified the world heavyweight division twice, has not fought since a devastating fifth-round knockout loss to compatriot Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in September last year.

Reports emerged on Wednesday night Joshua had agreed to face Paul, a polarising figure whose 13-fight professional career has been mostly against former UFC stars and faded boxing greats.

Anthony Joshua has not fought since his fifth-round defeat to Daniel Dubois in September 2024 (Bradley Collyer/PA)

But Hearn told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast: “I think everyone jumped the gun last night. There have been some conversations.

“Our focus is on 2026, we have a big fight planned for February and a big fight hopefully against Tyson Fury next summer. We may run out in 2025.

“We were just going to go and have a low-key fight somewhere. If that’s going to destroy the run of Mr Paul and make several tens of millions of dollars in the process, maybe. Nothing confirmed yet.”

Paul was due to face Gervonta Davis on Friday but it was cancelled after the world lightweight champion was accused of domestic abuse by an ex-girlfriend, who has filed a civil lawsuit against him.

Paul has only once fought at heavyweight, outpointing a 58-year-old Mike Tyson 12 months ago. His only defeat was against Tyson Fury’s brother Tommy by split decision in February 2023.

While Joshua (28-4, 25KOs) was beaten last time out, he would be a considerable step up in opposition for Paul and a proposed bout between the two has already attracted criticism on social media.

It may be that any contest between the pair would take place under exhibition rules as any professional meeting would face significant scrutiny over sanctioning.