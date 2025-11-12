Luke Littler would head into I’m a Celebrity jungle for the ‘right price’

World champion Luke Littler says he would go on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! for the “right price”.

The 18-year-old has found global stardom following his rapid rise to the top of the game, transcending darts after becoming the youngest ever winner of the World Championship.

Littler’s social media star friend Morgan Burtwistle, known as Angry Ginge, is going into the jungle for the 2025 edition of the ITV show and Littler is open to one day following him.

Luke Littler and Angry Ginge are close friends (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Asked whether he would do it, he replied: “Erm maybe…If they come around for the right price. I might go over for a couple weeks.”

Littler, who cruised through to the knockouts of the Grand Slam of Darts after topping his group, often appears online with Angry Ginge and the pair have a close friendship.

However, that will not stop the teenager voting for his mate to do all of the eating trials.

“I think he’s going to do very well. I’ve known for a very long time,” Littler said at a press conference following his win against Daryl Gurney.

“We’ll have to vote him on and see what he has to eat.”