Australia’s injury woes continue with scares for Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott

Australia have been hit by further injury scares over pace bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott ahead of the first Ashes Test.

The home side have already seen captain Pat Cummins ruled out of this month’s curtain-raiser due to back problems and would be sorely depleted should another member of their seam attack go down.

An injury to Hazlewood would be almost unthinkable but he left the field with concerns over his hamstring on the third morning of New South Wales’ (NSW) Sheffield Shield clash against Victoria at the SCG and did not return after the lunch break.

Australia’s Josh Hazlewood has been playing for New South Wales (Ben Whitley/PA)

To make matters worse for the Baggy Greens, Abbott, who is in Australia’s Test squad as a back-up bowling option, also left the field in similar circumstances after taking three quick wickets for his side.

Cummins, speaking to broadcaster ABC, was quick to offer an initial optimistic take on Hazlewood.

“They’ve both got scans. I haven’t 100% got across all the details but I think Joshy was pretty chipper when he got out, so hopefully he should be fine,” he said.

“Seany I’m not so sure about, I think they are still assessing.”

Both players could yet be needed to bat for NSW, who are chasing a distant target of 426 and slipped to 58 for four after just 19 overs.

With Scott Boland already set to deputise for Cummins and the likes of Lance Morris and Spencer Johnson already sidelined, the uncapped Brendan Doggett would be next in line should further reinforcements be required at Optus Stadium on November 21.