Anthony Joshua tipped for return to ring against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul

Anthony Joshua looks set to end his 14-month hiatus outside the ring with a last-minute fight against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Former world heavyweight champion Joshua has not fought since he was stunned with a fifth-round stoppage by British rival Daniel Dubois last September.

It halted Joshua’s momentum under trainer Ben Davison and his charge towards another world title tilt but Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn revealed at the grand arrivals of Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn II on Tuesday night that a tune-up fight is on the cards.

Anthony Joshua lost to Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium last September (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Reports in the United States now suggest Joshua is close to finalising a bout with Paul in Miami in December after numerous rumours about the duo have intensified in recent months.

Paul lost to Tyson Fury’s brother Tommy in 2023 before he beat boxing great Mike Tyson in an eight-round contest last year and had been due to face Gervonta Davis until a civil lawsuit against the WBA lightweight champion scuppered that proposed November 14 exhibition fight.

Hearn confirmed on Monday a decision was required this week if Joshua was to be active in 2025.

Jake Paul is being lined up to fight Anthony Joshua (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“We will make a decision this week in terms of if he will fight this year. We have to decide by this weekend basically,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“It doesn’t really matter where it is. You won’t know about it until maybe even fight week. Honestly. That’s the whole purpose of it.

“I think it would be so good for him but bizarre at the same time because there’s no money in the fight. We’re not going to start using him to sell tickets. Literally he will just pop up on a show.

Could Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury meet? (Steven Paston/PA)

“He’s really up for it. I think it would be so good for him. I’d love him to go in there and just smash someone up.”

Joshua’s defeat to Dubois ended a run of four straight wins after back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk.

With old rival Tyson Fury expected to resume his boxing career in 2026, an eagerly-anticipated bout with Joshua is still a possibility for the duo.