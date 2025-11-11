Reece James to leave Donald Trump duty to Harry Kane if England win World Cup

Reece James joked he is happy to sidestep a second meeting with Donald Trump and leave Harry Kane with the US President should England fulfil their World Cup dreams next summer.

The Chelsea captain found himself in the spotlight in July after Enzo Maresca’s Blues shocked Champions League holders Paris St Germain to win the Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium.

Trump presented James with the trophy alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino, whose suggestion that the US President moved out the way for the ensuing celebrations was ignored.

There was bemusement among the delighted Blues, including their skipper who will gladly leave the trophy presentation to England captain Kane should they win the World Cup.

Asked if he has a plan regarding the US President should they triumph next summer, full-back James said with a smile: “I don’t have a plan. I’ll leave that to Harry.

“It’s my dream, every young boy or girl’s dream, to be a world champion for their country.

“It’s something I’ve dreamt of since I started playing, since I got selected for England. I feel we could go close.”