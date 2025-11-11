Cristiano Ronaldo: The 2026 World Cup finals will ‘definitely’ be my last

Cristiano Ronaldo believes he has one or two years left in the game and says the 2026 World Cup finals will “definitely” be his last.

The 40-year-old Portugal international was asked about his future in an interview via video link at the TOURISE Riyadh event on Tuesday, having told Piers Morgan Uncensored last week he would retire “soon”.

He initially joked on Tuesday that “soon” meant “in 10 years” before adding: “When I mean soon…. I’m really enjoying the moment right now. As you know in football, when you reach some age you count the months very quick.

“So, the moment is good, I feel very good in this moment, I score goals, I still feel quick and sharp, I’m enjoying my game in the national team and Al Nassr, but of course, let’s be honest, when I mean ‘soon’ it’s probably one, two years I’ll still be in the game.”

Asked if that meant the 2026 World Cup would be his last, he replied: “Definitely, yes, because I will be 41 years old and I think it will be the moment, and in a big competition.

“As I told you before, I am enjoying the moment, but when I mean soon, it’s really soon because I give everything for football, I’m in the game for the last 25 years, I did everything, I have many records in the different scenarios in the clubs and also in the national team – I’m really proud.

“So let’s enjoy the moment and live the moment.”

The World Cup remains the biggest trophy to have so far eluded Ronaldo throughout an illustrious career, having won the Euros with Portugal in 2016.

Ronaldo signed a new two-year contract with Al Nassr in June.

Piers Morgan asked Ronaldo in an interview which aired last week when he would retire.

“Soon. But I think I will be prepared,” Ronaldo said.

“It will be tough, of course. It will be difficult? Yes. Probably (I) will cry, yes… I’m (an) open person. (It) will be very, very difficult, yes.”