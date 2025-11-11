Chris Eubank Jr answers retirement rumours ahead of Conor Benn rematch

Chris Eubank Jr acknowledged it was a blessing to announce he will soon become a father days out from his second fight with Conor Benn before he quashed retirement rumours.

The sons of British boxing greats Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn produced a classic in April at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in front of 67,484 spectators.

Eubank Jr won by a unanimous decision and will aim to toast the anticipated arrival of twin boys during the coming months with another victory in north London on Saturday, but the 36-year-old rejected suggestions it could be his last fight.

Hours after Eubank Jr confirmed his baby news on X on Tuesday, he said at the fight week grand arrivals: “It’s a blessing, a blessing and I’m very proud and I’m very excited for that next chapter of my life.

“This is not the environment that I feel like talking (more) about things like this. Let’s stick to the boxing.

“I am a fighter. This is my life, this is what I was born to do and I have heard people, even my father, say retirement is on the cards, I should sail off into the sunset. It is just not who I am.

“As long as I have that fire in me to keep getting in the ring, keep getting in the gym, waking up early, I love the lifestyle.

“I love who I am as a fighter and the way it makes me feel, so that’s all it is. Testing myself, giving the fans what they want to see and pushing myself as far as I can go. That’s the motivation.”

Fight-week activities started on Monday when Benn teased rival Eubank Jr about making weight and about how many toenails he had during the pair’s first face-off.





That money went directly to Benn, who subsequently bought a Rolls-Royce, and yet the weight and controversial rehydration clause accepted by Eubank Jr was a bone of contention before the first fight.

Eubank Sr was so incensed by the conditions his son had to follow he refused to be involved before a remarkable U-turn resulted in one of the images of the bout as the father and son arrived together to enormous noise at Tottenham.

While victory for Eubank Jr made it 2-0 from the three battles between the families, Benn was eager to remind his rival that he did walk away with a prize as they gathered on top of a London skyscraper on Monday.

“I’m slightly hoping you miss weight again, just a little bit. Just a pound. Just a little bit. That would be nice. Nice little gift from you last time,” Benn said on Monday. “I’m hoping you’re well recovered. Have you got 10 toes? Ten toenails?”

Benn, a father himself, insisted there is no prospect of their own sons sharing the ring in the future.

Speaking at The Pelligon in Canary Wharf, Benn insisted: “First off, this ends here.

“The rivalry ends here. This is it.

“The Benn-Eubank chapter is done. That’s it, it is finished.”