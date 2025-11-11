Chris Eubank Jr announces he is expecting twin boys before Conor Benn rematch

Chris Eubank Jr has announced he will soon become a father days out from his second fight with Conor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The sons of British boxing greats Nigel Benn and Chis Eubank Sr produced a classic in April at the same venue in front of 67,484 spectators.

Eubank Jr claimed victory by a unanimous decision in the first contest and will aim to toast the anticipated arrival of twin boys during the coming months with another win on Saturday night.

“So yes many of you guessed it. I will soon be joining the dad gang,” Eubank Jr wrote on X.

“Only difference is I’ll be joining as a father of two! Twin boys!

“I’m so grateful for such a blessing and I will do my absolute best to give them the happiest upbringing I possibly can… just like my old man did for me.”

Fight-week activities started on Monday when Benn teased rival Eubank Jr about making weight during the pair’s first face-off ahead of their second battle.

Eubank Jr’s April triumph occurred after a dramatic build-up, which resulted in him missing weight by 0.05lbs a day earlier and therefore being fined £375,000 (500,000 US dollars) as per the contract.

That money went directly to Benn, who subsequently bought a Rolls-Royce luxury car, and yet the weight and controversial rehydration clause accepted by Eubank Jr was a bone of contention before the first fight.

Eubank Sr was so incensed by the conditions his son had to follow he refused to be involved before a remarkable U-turn resulted in one of the images of the bout as the father and son arrived together to enormous noise inside the stadium.

While victory for Eubank Jr made it 2-0 from the three battles between the families, Benn was eager to remind his rival that he did walk away with a prize as they gathered on top of a London skyscraper on Monday night.

“Looking well,” Benn said. “Bit slim around the cheekbones.

“I’m slightly hoping you miss weight again, just a little bit. Just a pound. Just a little bit. That would be nice. Nice little gift from you last time.

“I’m hoping you’re well recovered. Have you got 10 toes? 10 toenails?”

Benn’s reference to the nails of Eubank Jr was after the 36-year-old claimed one of his toenails fell off following his victory due to him being so dehydrated.

Eubank Jr started the pleasantries with a “here we are again” before he largely stayed silent amid jibes from Benn, but promised to only give him “one Rolls-Royce” before attention turns to Tuesday’s grand arrivals at a central London venue.

“We’ve been doing weight slightly different this time,” Eubank Jr insisted.

“We can’t give you another Rolls. Only one Rolls-Royce for you. Only once.”