Connor Barron drafted into Scotland squad due to midfield injuries

Connor Barron has been called in to the Scotland squad after Steve Clarke lost midfielders Billy Gilmour and Lennon Miller ahead of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against Greece.

Rangers midfielder Barron and West Ham’s Andy Irving have both been added to the squad.

Gilmour has missed Napoli’s last two games with a groin injury but Scotland have left the door open for the 24-year-old to return against Denmark on November 18.

A brief statement read: “Billy Gilmour will not travel to the training camp in Turkey due to an injury, so will play no part in the game against Greece.”

Scotland have lost Miller and Ross McCrorie for both matches.

Former Motherwell player Miller was not in the Udinese squad which lost 2-0 against Roma on Sunday.

Wing-back McCrorie was taken off 57 minutes into Bristol City’s draw with Watford on Friday.

Gilmour started alongside Kenny McLean in central midfield in the 2-0 win over Belarus last month, which secured Scotland at least a play-off place in the hunt for a spot in next year’s finals in North America.

Ryan Christie and Lewis Ferguson had both started and scored in the 3-1 victory over Greece days earlier but both were suspended for the second match of the double header.

Scotland need a point in Greece on Saturday to guarantee themselves a chance of leapfrogging Denmark as Group C winners.