Wolves to announce Rob Edwards as new manager on three-and-a-half-year deal

Wolves are set to announce Rob Edwards as their new manager on a three-and-a-half year contract, the PA news agency understands.

The Premier League club, who sacked Vitor Pereira last Sunday, were given permission to speak with Edwards after a compensation fee between £3-4million was accepted by Middlesbrough.

It is understood a formal announcement is expected in the next 24-48 hours.

Edwards signed a three-year contract when taking charge of Middlesbrough in June (Steven Paston/PA)

Boro initially turned down Wolves’ approach having only installed Edwards as their manager in June on a three-year deal following the dismissal of Michael Carrick.

But the Sky Bet Championship club announced on Saturday they had reluctantly agreed terms with Wolves, while Edwards did not take charge of their home win against Birmingham.

Boro said: “Middlesbrough Football Club have, subject to the completion of an agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers FC, given head coach Rob Edwards permission to speak to Wolves.

“We initially rejected an approach from Wolves on the basis that Rob signed a three-year contract with MFC less than six months ago.

“Following discussions with Rob we were disappointed to learn that he wanted to speak with Wolves regarding their head coach vacancy. We have now agreed terms with Wolves, subject to completion of the relevant paperwork.”

Wolves parted company with Pereira following a winless run of eight defeats from their opening 10 games this season and discussed the vacancy with their former boss Gary O’Neil, who later withdrew from the process.

Former Wolves defender Edwards made over 100 appearances during his time there as a player from 2004 to 2008 and held various coaching roles at Molineux before taking charge of Forest Green in 2021.

He led Luton to the Premier League in 2023 and has also had a spell in charge at Watford, while Boro have mounted a promotion challenge this season and currently sit second in the Championship.