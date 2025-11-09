Pep Guardiola in no doubt Rodri will return to his best for Man City

Pep Guardiola is “100 per cent convinced” Rodri will get back to his best for Manchester City.

The Ballon d’Or winner has suffered repeated frustration in his attempts to return to action this season after a serious knee injury wiped out most of his 2024-25 campaign.

Having returned to action after a hamstring injury last weekend, the midfielder missed the midweek Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund following a fresh setback.

Pep Guardiola (left) is confident Rodri will return to his best (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Guardiola has now said it is unlikely the 29-year-old will be risked in Sunday’s Premier League encounter with champions Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

The City manager is certain, however, Rodri will eventually overcome his problems.

“I’m 100 per cent convinced he will be back and will play,” Guardiola said. “Maybe it will take a little bit time to reach the level that he had – he has to play games, games, games – but he’s going to do it.

“It’s just we have to be sure the moment is there.

“I only want to have Rodri happy, always, to start to smile, enjoy it again. It has been tough but he’s one of the most competitive football players I have ever met in my career. The push he has made is unbelievable.

“The toughest period is gone. That’s the third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh month of a long, long injury. Now it’s at the end.

“He has to try to say, ‘OK I’ll be back around the corner, and I will come back and enjoy it with the team.”

Nico Gonzalez has been deputising for Rodri (Martin Rickett/PA)

In the meantime, with Croatia international Mateo Kovacic another injury victim, Nico Gonzalez is set to continue to deputise.

Guardiola has been pleased with the 23-year-old’s improvement this season.

He said: “We have continuity. Don’t misunderstand me, we want Rodri back as quick as possible but I don’t want him back if, after a while, he has to make a little bit step back.

“In that process we have good cover. That’s massively important and without Nico it would be more difficult.”