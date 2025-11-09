Newcastle’s wait for Premier League away win continues after defeat at Brentford

Newcastle are still without an away win this season after Brentford won a chaotic and controversial encounter 3-1.

The Magpies, who have not tasted victory on the road since April, took the lead through Harvey Barnes.

But they quickly found themselves caught up in a maelstrom of long throws, VAR controversies and a red card – all in a day’s work for the Bees at the Gtech Community Stadium.

After Kevin Schade equalised referee Stuart Attwell and VAR Paul Tierney took centre-stage, the former denying Brentford what looked a clear penalty for a foul by Dan Burn – instead booking Dango Ouattara for a dive – and the latter surprisingly agreeing.

But, lo and behold, a few minutes later when Ouattara went down again under Burn’s challenge, Attwell this time pointed to the spot and showed the hapless Burn a second yellow card.

Igor Thiago rolled in the penalty and added a third in stoppage time to condemn Newcastle to more misery on their travels on the fourth anniversary of Eddie Howe’s appointment as manager.

Brentford set the tone for a breathless afternoon after a quarter of an hour when their brand of set-piece mayhem almost paid dividends.

Nick Pope scrambled to prevent Mikkel Damsgaard’s delivery from curling in at the far post and in the ensuing goalmouth scramble, Thiago’s shot was blocked.

It was Newcastle who took the lead in the 28th minute after Nick Woltemade helped on a cross from Jacob Murphy.

Barnes, only in the starting line-up due to an injury to Anthony Gordon, turned defenders Michael Kayode and Yehor Yemoliuk one way and the other before drilling a low shot through the legs of Bees goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Brentford almost equalised when Pope made a mess of punching clear a Kayode long throw, but Aaron Hickey’s drive was deflected wide.

Pope was at fault for Brentford’s equaliser, punching into thin air as Kayode’s throw was flicked on and Schade stooped to head the second ball into an unguarded net.

The controversy erupted when Ouattara tumbled, Burn protested his innocence and Attwell waved away Brentford claims for a spot-kick and flashed the yellow card instead.

Replays showed Burn had clearly made contact with Ouattara’s foot before he went down but Tierney upheld Attwell’s decision, “minimal contact” was the official explanation.

Then came the reprise; Ouattara brought down again by Burn. This one was maybe less convincing, but Attwell pointed to the spot.

Pope, who somewhere amidst the bedlam had managed to get injured, was replaced by Aaron Ramsdale before the penalty, which was eventually rolled in by Thiago.

Newcastle went close to an equaliser, but Rico Henry slid in to prevent a tap-in for Anthony Elanga.

Instead their afternoon was summed up in stoppage time when a slide tackle by defender Malick Thiaw fell perfectly for Thiago to slot in number three.