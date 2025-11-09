Marc Guehi set to miss England duty, Anthony Gordon and Nick Pope ruled out

Marc Guehi looks set to be withdrawn from the England squad while Anthony Gordon and Nick Pope have been ruled out of the last two World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner revealed centre-half Guehi sustained a foot injury in the closing stages of Thursday’s 3-1 Conference League win against AZ Alkmaar and looks set for a spell on the sidelines.

Glasner told Sky Sports News: “Marc was fouled in the last minute against Alkmaar. It was a knock on his foot. A bone bruise.

“He can’t even walk at the moment. The last two days he is on crutches.

“I don’t know how this develops over the next couple of days. But at the moment it doesn’t look good. It looks like he can’t play for England as well.”

Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope receives treatment at Brentford (Adam Davy/PA)

Winger Gordon missed Newcastle’s 3-1 defeat at Brentford with a hip injury and goalkeeper Pope was substituted with concussion, ruling him out due to the 12-day protocol.

“Nick Pope suffered concussion and that’s why we took him off,” Magpies boss Eddie Howe said. “As soon as we were made aware of that, he was withdrawn. He won’t go with England.

“Anthony has a minor injury so he’ll miss England.”

England, already qualified as group winners, take on Serbia at Wembley next Thursday before facing Albania in Tirana the following Sunday.