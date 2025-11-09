Luke Humphries hits nine-darter to beat Michael Smith at Grand Slam of Darts

World number one Luke Humphries produced a nine-dart checkout to beat Michael Smith at the Grand Slam of Darts.

The 2023 winner, leading 4-3 against the 2022 champion, followed a 177 with a maximum and then signed off with two treble 20s and a double 12.

Defending champion Luke Littler secured his place in the knockout phase with a comfortable 5-2 win over Connor Scutt, registering a 105 average.

But Beau Greaves, who narrowly lost 5-4 to Michael van Gerwen on Saturday, was eliminated after she pushed former world champion Gary Anderson all the way in Wolverhampton.

That was because Germany’s Niko Springer beat Michael van Gerwen 5-4 to progress.

Northern Ireland’s Daryl Gurney was also knocked out after Karel Sedlacek missed 10 match darts before finally finishing off his opponent to win 5-3.

Nathan Aspinall, who followed a score of nine with a 180 to win the very first leg, beat Alex Spellman 5-2 while Martin Schindler overcame Stephen Bunting 5-4.

The latter was eliminated after Luke Woodhouse beat Alexis Toylo 5-2 in the final match of the night.