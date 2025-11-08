Idrissa Gueye and Michael Keane help Everton beat Fulham

Idrissa Gueye and Michael Keane supplemented Everton’s misfiring attack in a 2-0 win which extended Fulham’s woes on the road to a fifth successive match.

With the Toffees’ two strikers Beto and Thierno Barry scoring just one Premier League goal between them so far this season, there is an imperative for others to chip in.

But in a team boasting the attacking talents of Jack Grealish, Iliman Ndiaye and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall it was their defensive midfielder and centre-back who made the difference.

The two teams had scored just 22 between them in 20 combined Premier League matches so the first goal was important and Gueye’s intervention, in the fourth minute of first-half added time, was even more crucial as an offside flag denied Everton on three occasions in a match they should have won more comfortably.

Gueye stabbed home his second of the campaign after Tim Iroegbunam had completely fluffed his shot in front of goal from a James Tarkowski header which rebounded off the crossbar.

After failing to score at all last season, Gueye is well on his way to beat his best return of four in an Everton shirt from 2023-24.

Keane flicked home a Dewsbury-Hall corner with 10 minutes to go to banish any late anxiety.

They were contributions gratefully received by boss David Moyes, whose side ended a run of one win in eight matches in all competitions.

Moyes gave a vote of confidence to Barry, starting back-to-back league matches for the first time, after his glaring miss at Sunderland on Monday.

The 23-year-old’s pace and movement continue to offer potential but, unfortunately, he does not yet look like he has the physicality required for a top-flight striker.

After sending a seventh-minute header high and wide he thought he had ended his wait for a first goal when Ndiaye flicked on a Gueye cross for him to convert at the far post but the first offside flag dashed his hopes.

Dewsbury-Hall was Everton’s brightest attacking prospect although he, too, could not unlock the Cottagers – but it seemed a set-piece might when Tarkowski volleyed home after Keane’s header was parried, only for the flag to go up again.

Sasa Lukic, lucky to escape a second caution for the repeat offence of hauling down Dewsbury-Hall, was replaced by Josh King for the second half but it made little difference with Dewsbury-Hall the third to have a goal chalked off for offside.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford stuck out a foot to deny substitute Rodrigo Muniz, who was replaced himself just 17 minutes after coming on, in a rare Fulham chance before Keane wrapped things up to leave the visitors just a point above the bottom three.