Ellis Genge relishing New Zealand meeting after England’s win over Fiji

Ellis Genge insisted England are ready to take on New Zealand in the autumn’s main event after overcoming dangerous Fiji 38-18 at Allianz Stadium.

Henry Arundell showed his searing pace to score the decisive try in the 69th minute and turn the tide against the Islanders before Maro Itoje’s late touch down gave the final scoreline its lopsided look.

It was England’s ninth successive victory – their best run since 2016 – and sets them up for the All Blacks’ visit to Twickenham on Saturday.

“We’re over the moon to have won nine in a row but it gets very tough next weekend against New Zealand, who are one of the best sides in the world,” said Genge, who captained England for the third time due to Itoje being named on the bench.

“We look forward to it. Can’t wait. I love playing against the best in the world.

“It will be a battle of attrition. In years gone by they’ve been known for chucking the ball about but they’ve got some big physical lumps in there now, so we’ll relish that.”

England were involved in a trio of hard-fought battles against New Zealand in 2024 and while they were defeated in all three, the combined losing margin was only 10 points.

The All Blacks warmed up for their visit to London by edging Scotland 25-17 earlier on Saturday.

Ellis Genge was among the try scorers against Fiji (Adam Davy/PA)

“We were well-equipped to beat New Zealand in 2024, to be honest. They were all very narrow defeats and sometimes games come down to a split decision or the toss of a coin,” Genge said

“There’s always been belief in the team. We went through a bit of a tough period casting my mind back a year or so.

“The walls close in a little bit from the outside but the belief has always been there. Internally, you plan to win games and it doesn’t always go that way.

“But all I know is that New Zealand are at their best at the moment and I can’t wait to play them.”

Fiji are ranked ninth in the world, yet presented a far greater challenge than Australia seven days earlier, with their traditional threat with the ball in hand now complimented by a solid kicking game and more structure.

They went toe to toe with England until the hosts’ bench – which included super-sub Arundell – made the difference.

England head coach Steve Borthwick (Adam Davy/PA)

“Fiji are a high offload team and I thought we did well to get back behind the ball when they made line breaks. They are a team full of absolute mavericks and they have got lightning bolts everywhere,” Genge said.

“I play with Kalaveti Ravouvou and Bill Mata every week. They are incredible players and sometimes we get a little bit misled by the fact that Fiji don’t necessarily rank too highly in the rankings, but the players in their team are absolutely amazing.

“For us to do what we did in the first half, we did well to get the 14-13 lead and we spoke in the week about finishing well. I was really proud with what the boys did.”

Head coach Steve Borthwick revealed that full-back Freddie Steward is available to face the All Blacks after recovering from a hand injury and hopes Tom Roebuck will overcome his ankle ligament damage in time for Thursday’s team announcement.