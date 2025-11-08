Chelsea climb Premier League table as second-half blitz sees off Wolves

Chelsea climbed to second in the Premier League table as three second-half goals saw them to a comfortable 3-0 win over managerless Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

This was a routine victory against the league’s bottom side who failed to register a shot on target, thought it took what felt an age for the hosts to shake themselves loose and get firing.

When finally they did, the goals flowed freely. Malo Gusto headed his first career goal early in the second half, Joao Pedro rammed home his second in two league matches and Pedro Neto – arguably Chelsea’s player of the season so far – knocked in the third from the impressive Alejandro Garnacho’s cross.

Alejandro Garnacho and Pedro Neto starred in Chelsea’s win (John Walton/PA)

Enzo Maresca had faced criticism for his squad rotation policy having made 85 changes in total this season, and he bullishly kept up the trend here in making eight more from the draw with Qarabag – though he could fairly point to just one alteration from last weekend’s 1-0 win over Tottenham.

That was to bring in Liam Delap for his first appearance at home since the hamstring injury that kept him out for nearly two months, but the player signed for £30million to be the reliable striker Chelsea lacked last season barely had a touch in the first half.

Not that Chelsea left Sam Johnstone idling. The Wolves goalkeeper produced a string of saves inside the opening 20 minutes, keeping out Garnacho when through one on one then twice denying Enzo Fernandez, first after the midfielder got a flick on Marc Cucurella’s drive then again with an athletic reach to tip a shot over.

Pedro then dragged a shot wide from a decent position on the edge of the box as a plodding half slowed to a crawl.

Chelsea went in at the break having enjoyed almost 75 per cent possession and faced no Wolves shots on their goal, but this was a dull, uninspiring first half, robust statistics clearly having made little impression upon frustrated home fans who booed their team off.

Malo Gusto, centre, heads Chelsea in front (John Walton/PA)

Finally a goal arrived and it was a Wolves gift. Garnacho took possession on the left-hand edge of the box and hoisted it to the back post where Gusto had been allowed freely to wander into all the space he needed to pick a spot and nod the ball down and in past Johnstone.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde finally had the visitors’ first attempt on goal in the 60th minute, a wild effort that drifted high over Robert Sanchez’s crossbar, but it marked at least some small ambition at last from Wolves.

It was to be in vain, and soon Chelsea had wrapped up the match. Estevao Willian was sent on amidst the customary roar of anticipation from supporters that greets his every introduction, and with his first involvement he picked out a lovely cross that was slammed into the net by Pedro.

Neto tapped in the third in the 72nd minute after being set up following a powerful run down the left by Garnacho, by which time Chelsea were cruising.