Brian Brobbey scores late as high-flying Sunderland hold leaders Arsenal to draw

Brian Brobbey scored a last-gasp equaliser as high-flying Sunderland held Premier League leaders Arsenal to a 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light.

A stop-start first-half suddenly sparked into life when former Arsenal academy product Dan Ballard sent the hosts ahead with a thumping finish, ending the Gunners’ run of eight consecutive clean sheets in all competitions.

Bukayo Saka levelled with a low effort after the break and, with Arsenal having controlled most of the game for the second half, Leandro Trossard sent the visitors ahead with a stunning effort from outside the area.

Late drama followed as Brobbey stabbed home from Ballard’s header to earn a point for the hosts against the division’s top side.

Sunderland named the same line-up for the third successive game and Arsenal made three changes from their midweek Champions League win as Eberechi Eze, Martin Zubimendi and Riccardo Calafiori started.

Early in the game, a cross for Mikel Merino saw him clash with Ballard, leading to a brief stoppage and Declan Rice’s curling free-kick was clawed away by Robin Roefs.

Rice had a tame strike blocked, but the Gunners then missed a great opportunity when Eze pounced on Enzo Le Fee’s misplaced pass and could only loft his shot over the crossbar.

There was another stoppage following a clash of heads between Le Fee and Jurrien Timber before Saka had a mild effort held by Roefs.

Sunderland went ahead in the 36th minute when Nordi Mukiele nodded the ball down in the box for Ballard, who burst past Rice and fired a powerful strike past David Raya.

Sunderland’s Daniel Ballard (right) and Trai Hume celebrate after the final whistle (Richard Sellers/PA)

The visitors came close in first-half stoppage-time as Saka played into William Saliba, who could only blast over the bar before Mukiele smashed an effort just wide.

Eze had a shot blocked from a long throw early in the second half and Noah Sadiki broke forward before playing a neat ball into Wilson Isidor, who fired into the Arsenal defence.

Roefs held Zubimendi’s low effort and Saka dragged a shot wide before Arsenal equalised in the 54th minute when Le Fee was caught out by Rice and a quick surge into the box saw Merino thread a pass into Saka, who beat Roefs at his near post.

The goal spurred Arsenal on when Zubimendi’s effort flashed wide of the post before Roefs made the save from Eze’s strike and Sunderland then made a triple substitution as Brobbey, Simon Adingra and Chemsdine Talbi came on.

The Gunners threatened again when Roefs’ punch fell to Zubimendi on the edge of the area, where the midfielder smashed the crossbar.

Arsenal’s dominance paid off in the 74th minute as Trossard sent them ahead for the first time in the match, twisting on the edge of the box before dispatching a stunning strike that nestled in the roof of the net.

Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard (right) scores (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Ballard’s flick-on from a long throw forced Raya into an excellent save and the Arsenal goalkeeper made another important stop to deny Brobbey, who was flagged for offside.

Moments later, Brobbey forced Raya into another brave stop, but the striker eventually found the net in the fourth minute of stoppage time, awkwardly poking home from Ballard’s header.

Roefs then denied Calafiori at the death, with Ballard blocking Merino’s follow-up after the save, as the Black Cats held on for the point.