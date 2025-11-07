Sir Alex Ferguson is ready to welcome Pep Guardiola into the 1000 matches club

Sir Alex Ferguson has congratulated Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola ahead of his 1,000th match as a manager.

Guardiola will reach the landmark when City, whom he has led to six Premier League titles and Champions League glory, host Liverpool on Sunday.

Speaking on behalf of the League Managers Association, former Manchester United manager Ferguson, who oversaw more than 2,000 games in his storied career, said: “Pep! I am absolutely delighted to welcome you to join the prestigious LMA Hall of Fame 1,000 Club.

Sir Alex Ferguson has paid tribute to Guardiola (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Your deep love and passion for the game has always been so evident and you should be very proud of the indelible impact you continue to have across the global game.

“Reaching 1,000 matches and achieving such longevity in football is a landmark that can never be underestimated and, to continue to deliver league, Champions League and domestic cup titles in three of Europe’s most competitive leagues is outstanding.”

Guardiola began his managerial career with Barcelona B before stepping up to the main Barcelona job and then having a spell at Bayern Munich before moving to City in 2016. He has won 715 of his 999 games so far.

“I am so proud to be reaching 1,000 games as a manager which has always been a special ambition for me,” said Guardiola.

LMA chief executive Richard Bevan added: “Pep has dedicated his entire career to achieving excellence, driven by an unmatched will to win and a world-renowned style.

“His achievements and success in Spain, Germany, and England are unprecedented, and his influence continues to shape the game for future generations.”

Mikel Arteta (left) cut his coaching teeth working under Guardiola (Martin Rickett/PA)

Rival boss Mikel Arteta hailed Guardiola’s achievement and described the Catalan coach as “the most important person in my football career” after he served as Manchester City assistant for three-and-a-half years until he took over at Arsenal in 2019.

“What a number, what a career, what an inspiration he’s been to everybody in football, I would say in sports as well and especially for me,” Arteta said.

“It’s an incredible achievement, it goes in the history of the very best and the few that could only achieve something like that and again, as I said, I think it will remain in the history of football for the years to come.”

Asked if he would like to emulate Guardiola’s tally of 1,000 matches as a manager, Arteta added: “Well, I would be extremely happy and proud if one day I’m able to do what he’s done in his career because, as you all know, he’s been probably the most important person in my football career.

“And I’m incredibly proud of him and what he’s done.”