Leny Yoro confident Man Utd are in a more positive place ahead of Spurs reunion

Leny Yoro feels Manchester United have moved on from his “tough” and “emotional” first campaign at the club as Ruben Amorim’s side prepare to face Europa League final foes Tottenham.

There was much excitement when the talented defender joined the Red Devils from Lille in a deal potentially rising to 70million euros (£58.9m) in July 2024, but things went awry within a fortnight.

Yoro required surgery on a metatarsal injury sustained in just his second pre-season appearance and Erik ten Hag had been sacked as United manager by the time he finally made his debut in December.

The defender would end up making 32 appearances in a campaign to forget, but the pitiful Premier League finish and Europa League final loss is in the rearview mirror thanks to a recent upturn under Amorim.

Leny Yoro joined Manchester United at a rocky time (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I think everyone knows last season was a really emotional season,,” Yoro, 19, said. “Not even for the coach, for everyone.

“It was tough for us to sometimes face the games, face training. So everyone was emotional. I think this year is different.

“We didn’t have the Champions League (this season), but if you can take the good way of this, we have more time to train, we have more freedom in our head.

“The coach is not different than last year, it’s just the result that is different. And every footballer knows when you win on the day, you have a really perfect week after.

“It’s more about the result in the head. It’s not as emotional as last year.”

The feel-good factor feels like it is coming back to United, who are unbeaten in four games as they head to Spurs for the sides’ first meeting since May’s Europa League final.

Saturday’s Premier League encounter provides the visitors a chance to show their progress since that meek 1-0 loss and exact a measure of revenge – something Yoro spoke about before the season got under way.

“Everyone knows what happened in the final, so I think this game can be a good game for us to prove that maybe the final can have another result,” the French centre-back said.

Yoro can feel a “different spirit sometimes” in this United side compared to the one that lost in Bilbao, making him confident they can end this term with Champions League football.

“When you’re in Manchester United, you need to play in Europe,” he said.

“Everyone knows our idea is to be in the top, to be in the Champions League. I think we can reach it.

Leny Yoro played a part in United’s 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest last Saturday (Richard Sellers/PA)

“When you’re in Manchester United, you need to think about this. It’s really important for us this year to achieve this, and this is in the mind of everyone.”

That positivity and hope for the future means Yoro has little time to wonder what could have been, having attracted interest from Real Madrid and others before his move to Manchester.

He added: “This is some choice you need to make in your career. I’ve had a couple of clubs, not just Madrid or United, I had a lot of clubs. Today my choice is Manchester, so I’m really happy with this.

“I know some people talked about this last year because of the results. I can understand them, but honestly, it’s my choice, my career.

“I know what I’m doing, and I’m just going to be better in the future.”