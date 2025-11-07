Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden recalled to England squad

Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden have returned to the England squad as Thomas Tuchel handed a first senior call-up to Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott.

The Euro 2024 runners-up are stepping up preparations for next summer’s World Cup having secured qualification with two matches to spare.

England round off Group K with next Thursday’s Wembley encounter against Serbia and a trip to Albania three days later, with Tuchel selecting a 25-man squad for November’s camp.

Bellingham is back involved after the coach boldly overlooked the midfielder for last month’s meet-up due to a lack of rhythm and a desire to keep faith with those that impressed in September.

Bournemouth’s Alex Scott has been handed a first England call-up (Adam Davy/PA).

It led Tuchel to face questions over their relationship and the personality of a player he apologised to for saying in a June interview that his mother finds some of his on-field antics “repulsive”.

The pair will work together for the first time since then, while Manchester City’s Phil Foden is back involved for the first time since the German coach’s first camp in March.

Bournemouth midfielder Scott was the most eye-catching inclusion. Part of the England’s triumphant Under-21 European Championship side, the 22-year-old has received his maiden call-up.

Nico O’Reilly and Jarell Quansah are the other uncapped players involved, while there are recalls for Adam Wharton and Nick Pope.

Morgan Gibbs-White, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Myles Lewis-Skelly, James Trafford and Ollie Watkins have dropped out.