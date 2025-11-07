England-Fiji talking points: Genge leads the way and time to unleash Feyi-Waboso

England will be targeting a ninth successive victory when they host Fiji at Allianz Stadium on Saturday in the second of their four Tests this month.

Here the PA news agency looks at five talking points heading into the 10th meeting between the nations.

All change

An autumn of experimentation continues with only eight of the starting XV that routed Australia 25-7 last Saturday retained for the second match of the series.

It is an explosive team packed with pace and X-factor with more present on the bench in Henry Pollock and Henry Arundell, while the physical Chandler Cunningham-South’s first Test start at number eight could provide another option in a position that has become light since Tom Willis decided to join Bordeaux.

However, expect Steve Borthwick to narrow his approach to selection for the visit of New Zealand on Saturday week in the main event of the autumn.

Genge leads the charge

Ellis Genge (left) squares up to Australia’s Allan Alaalatoa last Saturday (Ben Whitley/PA)

“If I was a player and he was leading the charge, I’d be right behind him,” said head coach Steve Borthwick in reference to Ellis Genge, who captains the team for the third time due to regular skipper Maro Itoje being limited to a bench role by a lower limb injury.

Genge’s motivational skills were evident in the recent British and Irish Lions documentary ‘Lions Uncut: Australia 2025’, which showed a number of his impassioned team talks.

But the gladiatorial prop inspires through deeds as well as words and will set the tone for England’s physicality up front.

Make the most of Manny





Against Australia the Gallagher Prem’s leading try scorer was limited to six touches and most of those were in no-win situations, a frustrating statistic given his one meaningful run shredded the Wallabies’ defence.

Unleashing Feyi-Waboso has been made a priority by England, who have also told the 22-year-old flyer he must go hunting for the ball.

Too good to drop

Marcus Smith starts at full-back against Fiji (Adam Davy/PA)





Just a year ago he was the star attraction at Twickenham, at times single-handedly carrying the fight in narrow losses to New Zealand, Australia and South Africa, only for his free-spirited style to then see him slip behind the more structured Fin Smith and George Ford in selection at 10.

Too valuable to leave out, England have found a new role for one of their most instinctive players and Smith’s current challenge is to prove he can be a front line contender for the number 15 jersey.

England beware

Fiji stormed Twickenham on their most recent visit in 2023 (David Davies/PA)





Two years ago they stormed Twickenham 30-22 to inflict one of the greatest upsets in English rugby history and it took a gargantuan effort to extinguish a fightback by the Islanders in the World Cup quarter-finals two months later.

Fiji’s attacking skills are unrivalled and the fixture will be a significant test for the improving home defence.