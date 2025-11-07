Denver Broncos secure seventh straight win with victory over Las Vegas Raiders

The Denver Broncos claimed a seventh successive win as they eked out a 10-7 home victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Both sides struggled in possession on a windy night in Denver, combining for little more than 400 total yards.

The Raiders, who dropped to 2-7 with the defeat, started the stronger and went ahead through Ashton Jeanty’s four-yard rushing score late in the first quarter.

But the Broncos defence shut down the Raiders for most of the remaining time, sacking quarterback Geno Smith six times

Having waited until their fifth possession to claim a first down, the Broncos levelled just before half-time when Bo Nix found Troy Franklin from seven yards.

Wil Lutz claimed the only points of the second half, landing a field goal from 32 yards at the end of the third quarter after the Broncos had blocked a punt from near the Raiders line.

Daniel Carlson missed to the right from 48 yards with a tying field goal attempt and the Broncos ran out the clock to improve to 8-2.